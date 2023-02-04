Vaccine Damaged Man Curses Mainstream Media

A 48 year old man went from perfect health to multiple serious severe health issues after taking the Pfizer vaccine. In this brief video he calls out the vaccine manufacturers and their collusion with "evil bastards" of the the mainstream marxist media and their cover-up of the fact of vaccine damage to millions of people.

See also: The Dangers of Vaccines

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022







