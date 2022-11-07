ONLY "WE THE PEOPLE" CAN SAVE THE UNITED STATES

As we are on the eve of our midterm elections I wanted to remind all of my brothers and sisters, who are citizens, that this is our country and we are hiring employees to represent our collective interest. These liberties are outlined and protected by the United States Constitution. The enemy at the gate is seeking to convince you, who have the power, to relinquish that power along with your liberty in exchange for prosperity. But history has shown us time and again that there can be no prosperity without freedom. This is the lie that only serves the few while claiming to benefit the many. You need only look out of your window to witness an example of what happens to a country after decades of living under this lie. Where once there was a woman, there is now a mentally ill man in a dress. Where there was once a loving husband and wife raising their children in truth, now stands a single parent believing their counterpart is unnecessary and their child has the capacity to determine their own gender. Where there was once a judicial system believing you are innocent until proven guilty, now stands a court that condemns the law abiding for speaking freely and rewards the criminal for destroying what the innocent build. Where there was once a man who protects and provides, now stands a woman believing he can only provide oppression and his protection is code for toxic patriarchy. Where there was once a country for the people by the people, now stands citizens protecting their ignorance as they race towards a future where they take SSRI’s for depression, abort their babies because it is convenient to do so, are alarmed by the natural changing of inclement weather, lack purpose but worship themselves, create nothing yet believe themselves entitled to everything, preserve nothing yet consume all, and own nothing except the illegally procured firearm that they will inevitably use to take the lives of the most innocent of us while they cower in a corner waiting to die thanks to gun free zones - before turning the gun on themselves.





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ONLY-WE-THE-PEOPLE-CAN-SAVE-THE-UNITED-STATES-e1qck3a