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Pan Seared Cobia With Garlic Butter!
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62 views • April 02, 2022
This is a quick and simple recipe that can be made in about 15 minutes. Cobia is a light tasting fish which absorbs flavors very well! The garlic butter gave it an extra kick and made it just more delicious!
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