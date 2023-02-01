Low IQ police officers

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https://cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
"If I can make your day a little bit worse, a little bit harder, legally and respectfully, 100% going to do that!"
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Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/