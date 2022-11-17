THE GREAT HALL OF FAITH HEBREWS 11:1-22

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 11:1-22. The life of faith, that is, a life of trust in God at all times, is what pleases him. Our trust in God is very important. For example, that is how we know that he made the world and everything in it. He spoke a word of command. In Genesis 1:3, God said, ‘Let there be light’. And it was so. He made to exist what did not exist before. We can know these facts, because God tells us. We have to trust that what he says is true.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au