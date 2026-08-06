THE MEDIA'S NUREMBERG: Why Journalists Will Face Justice Alongside Fauci





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He didn't say the word. But he made sure everyone understood. Collaborators. The media that supported Fauci. The journalists who amplified the lies. The same people who will face justice alongside the doctors who prescribed remdesivir and the scientists who created gain-of-function bioweapons.





In this explosive analysis, Riccardo Bosi breaks down RFK Jr.'s devastating testimony—a segment that introduced the word "bioweapon" into the narrative, invoked the international bioweapons convention, and all but named the media as collaborators. In post-war Europe, collaborators were shaved, strung up in the streets, and executed. The same fate awaits those who amplified Fauci's lies.





The media will not escape. They are on notice. Fauci is the first domino—but the collaborators are next. This is Nuremberg 2.0, and the retribution will be justifiable, historical, and necessary to ensure it never happens again.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.