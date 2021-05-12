© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE - A DEAD MAN WALKING...NO RUNNING...THEY JUST LEFT HIM IN THE STREET! FUNNY
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • May 12, 2021
This is hilarious. Fake dead dude and the sirens go off and they just leave him in the street. He is like What the...oh shit! I gotta go! More fake Covid BS
This however is real: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j5yKSMbZgb6s/
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
This however is real: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j5yKSMbZgb6s/
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.