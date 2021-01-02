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COVID 19 Mainstream media - and Governments - 002 Australia Forced Vaccines?
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191 views • January 02, 2021
Six previous vaccine failures
Gates admits safety issues
Australia's incentive sticks
Help for those who do not want the vaccine - there is non
Media puppets
Censorship on YouTube, Facebook and Google
Doctor sacked for speaking out
Mainstream media corrupt
Gates admits safety issues
Australia's incentive sticks
Help for those who do not want the vaccine - there is non
Media puppets
Censorship on YouTube, Facebook and Google
Doctor sacked for speaking out
Mainstream media corrupt
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