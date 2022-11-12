YOUNG HEARTS Part 27 – Excess Deaths - The ELEPHANT in the Room (Nov 2022)

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The information is slowly coming to the surface as serious questions are finally being asked in Parliament. But only after 12 billion doses have been administered worldwide, and excess deaths continue climbing at an alarming rate.
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