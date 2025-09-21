© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dodgers Shut Out Phillies 5–0 | Blake Snell & Shohei Ohtani Dominate
The Philadelphia Phillies struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling 5–0 in a tough night at Citizens Bank Park. Blake Snell struck out 12 over seven innings, while Shohei Ohtani smashed his 51st home run of the season. The Phillies managed only three hits as their offense went silent. Can Philadelphia bounce back in the playoff race?
