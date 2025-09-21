BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dodgers Shut Out Phillies 5–0 | Blake Snell & Shohei Ohtani Dominate
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 followers
4 views • 3 days ago

Dodgers Shut Out Phillies 5–0 | Blake Snell & Shohei Ohtani Dominate

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

The Philadelphia Phillies struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling 5–0 in a tough night at Citizens Bank Park. Blake Snell struck out 12 over seven innings, while Shohei Ohtani smashed his 51st home run of the season. The Phillies managed only three hits as their offense went silent. Can Philadelphia bounce back in the playoff race?

#Phillies #MLB #Dodgers #ShoheiOhtani #BlakeSnell #MLBHighlights #PhilliesNation #Baseball

mlb 2025mlb all-star game 2025mlb all-star highlightsbaseball all-star gamemlb mvpglobe life fieldhow to watch mlb all-starfox sports mlbamerican leaguenational leaguebaseball newsmlb streamingbaseball top playsmlb all star recapmlb events 2025
