Operation Clean Sweep: A Framework for Systematic Interior Immigration Enforcement

Discover a structured national strategy for phased immigration enforcement that sequences operations across states with concentrated resources and multi-round execution. This framework details cascading sweeps, biometric tracking, interstate safe passage protocols, and citizen collaboration for comprehensive interior removals and border processing.





The approach emphasizes rapid state-by-state progression from northern central regions outward, iterative refinement across rounds, and integrated contingency management for movements and unrest. It incorporates relocation incentives for citizens and normalization of enforcement as an ongoing governmental function.





Operation Clean Sweep: Systematic Interior Immigration Enforcement Framework





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