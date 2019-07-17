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One Voice w Rich Meyers - The Age of Renaissance OR The End of America Forever
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178 views • July 17, 2019
Remember this. For all of American History, it has been only the Democrat Party that was founded upon Slavery and racism, fought tooth and nail to keep Blacks in
their place.
Then an openly racist LBJ declared he would provide the bait that would keep Blacks and minorities on the Democrat Plantation. For 50 years he and Dems have been
extremely successful at doing just that.
their place.
Then an openly racist LBJ declared he would provide the bait that would keep Blacks and minorities on the Democrat Plantation. For 50 years he and Dems have been
extremely successful at doing just that.
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