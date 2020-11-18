© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the Enemy Comes in Like a Flood
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • November 18, 2020
I was in prayer earlier and the Lord said to me, "2020 is My year. 2021 is My year...The Lord wants us to open our eyes and see the reality in the spiritual realm – the horses and chariots of fire – the angel armies of the Lord surrounding all those who will only bow to Jesus in these hours on the earth...for when the enemy comes in like a flood the LORD Himself will act on behalf of all those surrendered to Him. God bless you friends, love you dearly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.