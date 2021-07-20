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Dave Krieger, Investigative Journalist exposes the truth about Covid-19 w/ Guest Ronnie Cummins (Part 1)
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60 views • July 20, 2021
Guest Host: Dave Krieger, investigative journalist & author. Dave currently serves as a paralegal, legal research analyst and consultant for a network of attorneys across America that handle real estate and foreclosure matters. He has lectured and currently conducts audits of county land records and instructs attorneys on the subject of Chain of Title Assessments & Quiet Title Actions in continuing legal education courses around the country.
Guest: Ronnie Cummins, founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association, joins to expose the truth about COVID-19. The good news is that we can take control of our health and that, together, we have the power to unite and fight back for our health, democracy, and freedom. The time is now for a global awakening. Ronnie Cummins reminds us, this is the fight of our lives.
Guest: Ronnie Cummins, founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association, joins to expose the truth about COVID-19. The good news is that we can take control of our health and that, together, we have the power to unite and fight back for our health, democracy, and freedom. The time is now for a global awakening. Ronnie Cummins reminds us, this is the fight of our lives.
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