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Truth Bros: Testing The Test [2/3]
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274 views • January 07, 2022
[PART 2 OF 3] In this video: The Truth Bros continue the investigation on the CV19 Test donated by an anonymous donor, investigating the contents using multiple cameras, a microscope, heat, and a couple circumstances. Thanks for watching!
00:00 Intro
00:21 Recap
01:06 Raw Chicken Brief Look
02:30 Raw Chicken Examination
05:00 Zooming in
06:23 Locked On Target
07:00 Applying Heat
08:22 Before/After Heat
09:35 Sharp Fiber
10:10 Another Mushroomed Tip
10:47 Fake Crab Meat Intro
12:00 Fake Crab Meat Examination
12:20 Applying Heat
13:06 Movement
16:45 Outside The Box
16:57 Little Red Spot
17:34 Surface of Mars
17:58 Bristle Found
18:24 Who Kicked It?
A Truth Bros Production
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
00:00 Intro
00:21 Recap
01:06 Raw Chicken Brief Look
02:30 Raw Chicken Examination
05:00 Zooming in
06:23 Locked On Target
07:00 Applying Heat
08:22 Before/After Heat
09:35 Sharp Fiber
10:10 Another Mushroomed Tip
10:47 Fake Crab Meat Intro
12:00 Fake Crab Meat Examination
12:20 Applying Heat
13:06 Movement
16:45 Outside The Box
16:57 Little Red Spot
17:34 Surface of Mars
17:58 Bristle Found
18:24 Who Kicked It?
A Truth Bros Production
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
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