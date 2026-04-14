No Scar. All Drama. The Study That Broke Victim Culture

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n 1985, Dartmouth researchers proved that if you believe you’re a victim, your brain will hallucinate the evidence. Today, the radical left is using that exact psychological "glitch" to tattoo invisible scars on the souls of an entire generation. They don't want you empowered; they want you dependent, paranoid, and scanning for "microaggressions" instead of opportunities. It’s time to take off the "paranoia goggles" and start writing your own story.
Hashtags: #Psychology #Victimhood #DartmouthScarStudy #RedPill #PersonalResponsibility #Mindset