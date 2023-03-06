Create New Account
315) Claire Edwards on 5G ECI (European Citizen’s Initiative)
81 views
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 21 hours ago |

European 5G petition, a piloted failure?: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/5g-eci-controlled_failure.pdf European 5G petition, a piloted failure? https://casadelsole.tv/petizione-europea-sul-5g-un-fallimento-pilotato/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

YT (old): https://www.youtube.com/@claritywithclaireedwards5315/

emf5gmicrowaves6gclaire edwardsecieuropean citizen initiative

