Messages from God - Pray and Protest to Keep your Freedoms

Wednesday, March 31, 2021:Jesus said: “My son, you are familiar with these places of shelter that you have visited in your travels. I have been giving you messages about refuges for many years. This has been a part of your ministry in helping people prepare for the coming tribulation. I told you that I would use My refuges to separate My faithful from the evil ones, and then the evil ones would be killed and sent to hell. I even told you how many of My messengers will talk about refuges in these end times. So if anyone wants to criticize you for speaking out about refuges, leave them alone, because they will get educated about refuges in My Warning experience. Stay true to both of your missions of preparing the people for the tribulation, and for setting up your own refuge. You have done well in your preparations, and you have followed My directions in all I have asked of you. You all will have your reward for being faithful in My Era of Peace, and later in heaven.”Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing many different ways to reduce the world’s population with abortion, euthanasia, wars, viruses, and vaccines. It is Satan and his followers in the one world people who are constantly trying to find ways to reduce the population. The evil ones are behind helping abortion clinics and promoting abortion to kill the unborn. Even birth control methods are preventing more live births. These same evil people are also promoting euthanasia, or the killing of older people or people who desire mercy killing for those in pain. Wars also are used to reduce the population. Using viruses and vaccines to reduce the population is a new tactic that is being carried out recently to increase the rate of deaths. The evil ones want fewer people because it is harder to control large amounts of people. My people need to pray and be active against abortions, killing by euthanasia, and this new killing using bioweapon viruses and vaccines designed to kill large numbers of people.”-------------RON PAUL: Vaccine Passports Might Be The Thing That Makes People Wake Up And Say Enough (VIDEO)--------------Canada Joins Communist China in Banning Churches