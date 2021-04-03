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Book Review of Founding Finance
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Book review of -
Founding Finance: How Debt, Speculation, Foreclosures, Protests, and Crackdowns Made Us a Nation
By William Hogeland
University of Texas Press, 2012
Print length 284 pages
Website: https://williamhogeland.wordpress.com
Audio review: anchor.fm/james-laroche
Transcript of this review: volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
Newsletter www.getrevue.co/profile/vov
Founding Finance: How Debt, Speculation, Foreclosures, Protests, and Crackdowns Made Us a Nation
By William Hogeland
University of Texas Press, 2012
Print length 284 pages
Website: https://williamhogeland.wordpress.com
Audio review: anchor.fm/james-laroche
Transcript of this review: volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
Newsletter www.getrevue.co/profile/vov
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