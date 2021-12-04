PFIZER WILL ONLY SELL THE VAXX TO COUNTRIES WHERE THEY HAVE A 'LICENSE TO KILL'

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So........ STOP GIVING MURDEROUS KIKE CORPORATIONS IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION YOU BEFOULED LEAGUE OF SHABBOS GOY TRAITORS & ZIONIST CO-CONSPIRATORS!
Remove that cozy 'License to Kill' and You won't have a DYING POPULATION!!! It's simple.
"Pfizer has been hesitant to go into some of the countries because of the liability problems, they don’t have a liability shield." - World Bank President David Malpass
But it's so "Safe & Effective" goy!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAwfwJ9gdzvx/
Mirrored: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYS0B0lUwNIA/