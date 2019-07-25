© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Exemption Education Outreach @ Idaho School Registration
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • July 25, 2019
Idaho has THREE vaccine exemptions available to parents. Schools FAIL to mention these exemptions to parents on a regular basis. This particular school district illegally denied 6-year-old access to kindergarten because his mother invoked her vaccine exemption using the legal parental signed statement. Legislators told citizens it was their job to educate others about exemptions available that it would not be part of the school's responsibility to advise parents of their rights. Idahoans for Vaccine Freedom followed the directions of the Health Committee Legislators and educated the public using sidewalk signs. tinyurl.com/Idahoexempt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.