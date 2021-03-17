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COVID-19 and the Shortcomings of International Governments - An In-Depth Examination with Economist Sanjeev Sabhlok
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30 views • March 17, 2021
How have the mass hysteria and international lockdowns impacted the world economy and the daily lives of people worldwide? Principles of economics can be used to explain virtually every stage of the process.
Tune in to learn:
How international governments have failed their citizens and set them up for failure moving forward
If a turning point is on the horizon for the pandemic in 2021
Why lockdowns are ineffective when used to stop COVID-19
Sanjeev Sabhlok, a former Indian Administrative Service member and government economist working in Melbourne, Australia, shares his experience with international economics and corruption and sheds light on the current state of the world amidst COVID-19.
Mr. Sabhlok discusses the sunk cost fallacy and how it perpetuates the current state of affairs in governments worldwide. This creates mass hysteria, which only proves to exacerbate the already out-of-hand situation. The principles of lockdown and quarantine are also called into question and the types of infectious diseases that are effectively quelled by these practices.
Principles of economics can help solve the mysteries of why the Coronavirus has been handled so inefficiently by the world governments and how it has affected international trade. The significant players of the pandemic are revealed, and the interactions between China, the World Health Organization, and the Imperial College are broken down to show how specific entities are benefiting from economic and societal shutdowns.
Visit Sanjeev Sabhlok's blog at https://www.sabhlokcity.com for more uncensored Coronavirus analysis.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to learn:
How international governments have failed their citizens and set them up for failure moving forward
If a turning point is on the horizon for the pandemic in 2021
Why lockdowns are ineffective when used to stop COVID-19
Sanjeev Sabhlok, a former Indian Administrative Service member and government economist working in Melbourne, Australia, shares his experience with international economics and corruption and sheds light on the current state of the world amidst COVID-19.
Mr. Sabhlok discusses the sunk cost fallacy and how it perpetuates the current state of affairs in governments worldwide. This creates mass hysteria, which only proves to exacerbate the already out-of-hand situation. The principles of lockdown and quarantine are also called into question and the types of infectious diseases that are effectively quelled by these practices.
Principles of economics can help solve the mysteries of why the Coronavirus has been handled so inefficiently by the world governments and how it has affected international trade. The significant players of the pandemic are revealed, and the interactions between China, the World Health Organization, and the Imperial College are broken down to show how specific entities are benefiting from economic and societal shutdowns.
Visit Sanjeev Sabhlok's blog at https://www.sabhlokcity.com for more uncensored Coronavirus analysis.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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