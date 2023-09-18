Solved! The Ezra 6:14 Challenge - The Prophecy of the 70 Weeks

The Ezra 6:14 Challenge! What is it? It’s a set of objective facts that all of the many interpretations of the 70 Weeks Prophecy in the book of Daniel can be weighed against. It removes as much interpretation bias as possible and tries to place each on equal ground.
Of the many interpretations of the 70 Weeks, is there one which can pass the test? Watch this to find out!
