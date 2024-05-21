Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rafah Gaza Family Evacuates To Khan Yunis Sets Up Tents Current Situation
channel image
alltheworldsastage
917 Subscribers
4 views
Published 15 hours ago

Rafah Gaza Family Evacuates To Khan Yunis Sets Up Tents Current Situation

مطبخ رشا الفلسطيني

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMGouyLsyoE


نازحين رفح بس مكمله تعالو شوفو بيتي الجديد🤷حمامي البسيط ومطبخي وأكلاتي مش هستسلم أنا قويه بدعمكم


Rafah is displaced, but it is complete. Come and see my new home🤷My simple bathroom, my kitchen, and my food. I will not give up. I am strong with your support

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket