Stop Imagining the Worst: God-Centered Tools to Overcome Fear - Dr. Geoff & Cyd Holsclaw





When someone you love is late to a party, how do you react? When your spouse doesn’t text you back promptly, what happens? Do your palms get sweaty? Does your heart race? Are you filled with panic, imagining the worst possible scenario for what happened to your loved one if they are MIA? If this type of anxiety response sounds relatable, you’re not alone. Dr. Geoff and Cyd Holsclaw are the co-directors of the Center for Embodied Faith and the authors of Landscapes of the Soul: How the Science and Spirituality of Attachment Can Move You into Confident Faith, Courage, and Connection. Cyd has wrestled deeply with anxiety and attachment issues due to traumatic life events in her past, that she has now overcome. Geoff and Cyd share practical and God-centered solutions for dealing with fear and panic.









TAKEAWAYS





God made us for connection and relationship and we need both connection and protection from God and others





The way we manage our relationships on a human level is how we interact with God





Relying on our own strategies to deal with fear gives us a distorted view of who God really is





The way to get yourself unstuck from a fear cycle is to learn new strategies that can give you the ability to adapt and overcome









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Website: https://www.embodiedfaith.life/

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