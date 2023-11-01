❗️"We will kill them all. We will bomb Shifa hospital. We will bomb all the hospitals. We are the centre of the world now."
583 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Psycho Yenta.....
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺
Keywords
genocidegazapsychoyenta
