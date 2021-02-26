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Do you Trust the U.S. Air- and Space Force? [26.02.2021]
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142 views • February 26, 2021
We are all Fucked.. Even the U.S. Air Force want people to get Vaxxed for a #FLU
"The COVID vaccine is finally here! Now what? Watch as Lt Col Travis Russell, 23d Wing public health emergency officer, explains what you can expect from the COVID-19 vaccine."
Video by SrA Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg
23rd Wing Public Affairs
Source: 26.02.2021 U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting
U.S. Air Force: What to Expect From Your COVID-19 Vaccine
https://youtu.be/eYYfpETKe14
"The COVID vaccine is finally here! Now what? Watch as Lt Col Travis Russell, 23d Wing public health emergency officer, explains what you can expect from the COVID-19 vaccine."
Video by SrA Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg
23rd Wing Public Affairs
Source: 26.02.2021 U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting
U.S. Air Force: What to Expect From Your COVID-19 Vaccine
https://youtu.be/eYYfpETKe14
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