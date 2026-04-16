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4.16.26 - Pope Leo battles Trump and embraces....Islam???
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Dr. Everett Piper breaks down the faith vs. government battle between President Trump and Pope Leo...but the real mystery is why the leader of the Catholic Church seems to be embracing some sort of religious collaboration with Islamists.

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