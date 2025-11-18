Yahweh is The Son of Shaddai

Using scripture to prove that Jesus (Yeshua ישוע) is Yahweh יהוה the Son and Hand of the Father Shaddai שדי in the flesh.

Yahweh and Shaddai are One but Yah יה is the Yod (י) in Shaddai (שד(י and Shaddai is greater than just His Hand. Therefore the Father is greater than the Son, but that all things have been given to the Son by The Father.

The Shin (ש) represents the Father

The Dalet (ד) the Holy Spirit

The Yod (י) represents the Hand and Angel/Son

But they are only one Elohim = שדי

This knowledge is extremely important as it is the original trinity doctrine held during the time Jesus walked the earth prior to Tertullian who could not fully understand the doctrine of the trinity.

Shaddai שדי means several things in the Pictogramic form. The Dalet represents a door and one of its meanings is to "enter" or "go inside." One Pictogramic/pictographic meaning of Shaddai (שדי) is "Yod within the Shin and Shin within the Yod"

Which also means "Hand within the Consumer" and "Son within the Father"

"Son within the Father" or "Father within the Son" both mean "שדי" the Name of Shaddai.

In English Shaddai is translated to "Almighty" but Job translated His name to mean "My Destroyer/Consumer"