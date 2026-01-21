Dehumanization by Design, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
When systems claim to save lives—but ignore humanity—something is broken. This segment exposes how drugs are still framed as “life-saving” while deeper harm is overlooked. It’s a chilling look at dehumanization by design.
Watch the full discussion for context.
#Dehumanization #BigPharma #MentalHealthTruth #SystemicIssues #FullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport