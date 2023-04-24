Truth is Dangerous

◽️Independent journalists from Europe have exposed the truth about Ukraine. They are from France, Italy, Germany, Austria and Finland. They can't all be wrong. Ask yourself why the US News from ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, MSNBC and NBC have never reported this since 2014.

◽️Italian Vittorio-Nicola Rangeloni and Germany's Mark Bartalmai are examples of journalists who were persecuted for reporting the truth.

◽️Austrian journalist was shocked by Ukrainian democracy. An Austrian journalist is surprised that the news in the Western media does not correspond to reality.

◽️Janus Putkonen from Finland, revealed the Pentagon's Rand Corporation shocking plan including concentration camps in Donbass.

◽️Anne-Laure Bonnel, a French reporter, has been filming in Eastern Ukraine since 2015

◽️Sara Reginella, an Italian psychiatrist, independent writer and filmmaker made two documentaries and wrote a book about Ukraine.





◽️ These are just a few reporters. There are many more we didn't cover like Patrick Lancaster, Russell Bentley, Graham Phillips and others. The Deep State can try and hide the truth but there are too many people with evidence exposing their lies. Last but not least is the average citizen from Kiev or Donbass with a smart phone covering the tragedy from Ukraine.