81 CHURCHES BURNED DUE TO HOAX! - Media's Claim Of MASS BURIALS In Canada Was FABRICATED!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the media driven hoax in Canada that lead to 81 plus churches being burnt to the ground with few to no one held accountable.

In 2021, claims of mass burials of indigenous people went viral throughout Canada. The claim was that for decades, children were mass murdered and buried on the grounds of churches.

Justin Trudeau held silent vigil among unofficial grave markers while holding a teddy bear. The Pope came to Canada, humiliated himself and apologized during a 6 day "reconciliation" tour.

Now, as church yards have been dug up, not a single dead body has been found. It was all a hoax meant to divide us. Will we ever get an apology from the Pope or Trudeau? Perhaps the media? Of course not.





World Alternative Media

2023