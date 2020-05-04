CRUSADE OF PRAYERS 32-62

The miracles I promised the world, through My crusade prayers,will increaseMy dearly beloved daughter, it does not matter if you must endure pain because of the way in which you are rejected because of Me, for My Word will never die. It will rise and become louder until, like a powerful wind, it will increase in intensity until the roar of My Voice will peal out like thunder across the Earth. There will be very few who will not hear My Voice and even those who reject Me will continue to speak of Me. They will find it impossible to ignore.Like any child begotten of its mother, God’s children – including those who refuse to acknowledge Him – will be drawn towards Him, for they cannot help it. Like a new baby who bonds with its mother, every child of God will recognise his own through touch, sound and smell. God’s children will sense when the Presence of God touches their souls. Just as I know My own, so also will those who love Me respond to My call.My daughter, the Holy Will of God is Powerful and will defeat all those who oppose the Word of God. When you feel that there is so much opposition and so much hatred towards this Mission, you must always be comforted by My solemn promise. That is to save all souls, so that My New Paradise can be presented to humanity soon and with as little suffering as possible. Suffering can be reduced through the prayers of My remnant army, because I bequeath to them special graces.The miracles I promised the world, through My Crusade Prayers, will increase and many will witness healings and conversions. It will be through these miracles that I will make Myself known, even to the most hardened of sceptics. It will be through the Crusade Prayers that servants of My Christian churches will be shown My Mercy and soon many of them will be given the proof of the authenticity of these Messages.My Will will be done and no man will stop it. Many will oppose My Will, scream abuse at My Word and spit at you, My daughter, but their hatred will be wiped out and soon they will open their hearts, for they will be in no doubt that it is their Master Who calls them. I Am the Vessel through which they will be purified. It will be through Me that they will be given the only possible protection from the antichrist.My protection must be sought out and the Seal of the Living God must be given to as many souls as possible.Listen to My instructions and all will be well. Ignore My warnings and try to fight the injustices, which will be widespread when the world is run by the hand of the beast, on your own and you will not be strong enough. Accept My Gifts and you will remain standing, safe in the knowledge that I Am protecting you and your family and friends. Your Jesus