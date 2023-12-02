Moscow residents to Name Baby Panda Born in Moscow Zoo

There are 10 names for citizens to choose from: Katyusha (a popular Russian name in China), Xiao Mo (Little Mo, short for Moscow), Mo Mo (also short for Moscow), Masha (one of the most popular Russian names in China), Jing Ding (Capital City), Xiao Ula (Little Hooray, a word the Chinese associate with Russia), Ai Min (Love for People), Bai Hua (White Birch), Hong Xing (Red Star), Zhenzhu (Pearl).

Two big pandas - a male named Ru Yi and a female named Ding Ding - were delivered to Moscow on April 29, 2019. At the end of August 2023, Sobyanin announced that Russia's first big panda cub had been born at the Moscow Zoo.



