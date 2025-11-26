BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

When watching the experiment, you might think, “So what if they follow?”
But that’s exactly what the majority of people do daily without realizing the cost. They follow trends, social norms, and popular behavior, even when it slowly poisons their minds, disconnects them from their truth, and harms their bodies.

Think about it...

Listening to violent or degrading music on repeat

Mindlessly scrolling for hours through content that numbs the soul

Posting shallow or vulgar photos for validation

Watching fear-based news that programs anxiety

Eating processed food that depletes the body

Partying every weekend just because it’s “cool”

And the list goes on. We do so many things that don’t actually make sense, but they’re trendy, so we follow.
“Everyone’s doing it. That celebrity does it. It’s all over TikTok. So… why not me?”

That’s the trap of mass mentality.

Now, if you genuinely feel aligned with something, then absolutely do it.
But too often, we don’t even pause to ask ourselves: Does this reflect my values? Does this align with my truth?

pausewhenever you findyourself on the side of the majorityit is time toand reflect
