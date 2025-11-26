Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.



When watching the experiment, you might think, “So what if they follow?”

But that’s exactly what the majority of people do daily without realizing the cost. They follow trends, social norms, and popular behavior, even when it slowly poisons their minds, disconnects them from their truth, and harms their bodies.



Think about it...



Listening to violent or degrading music on repeat



Mindlessly scrolling for hours through content that numbs the soul



Posting shallow or vulgar photos for validation



Watching fear-based news that programs anxiety



Eating processed food that depletes the body



Partying every weekend just because it’s “cool”



And the list goes on. We do so many things that don’t actually make sense, but they’re trendy, so we follow.

“Everyone’s doing it. That celebrity does it. It’s all over TikTok. So… why not me?”



That’s the trap of mass mentality.



Now, if you genuinely feel aligned with something, then absolutely do it.

But too often, we don’t even pause to ask ourselves: Does this reflect my values? Does this align with my truth?

