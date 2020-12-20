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VR to BugoutBushido's video "5.56 stripper clips"
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41 views • December 20, 2020
One of the good channels to subscribe to is BugoutBushido, and recently he made a video about 5.56 stripper clips for your AR platform magazines. I'm a firm believer in them for fast loading of magazines and have a lot of my long term storage ammo on stripper clips ready to load.
However I have an addition to his advice of using stripper clips.
Check out my patreon as well links to my other channels to fight off web censorship.
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-411567
Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
However I have an addition to his advice of using stripper clips.
Check out my patreon as well links to my other channels to fight off web censorship.
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-411567
Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
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