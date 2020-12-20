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VR to BugoutBushido's video "5.56 stripper clips"
Black Swamp Prepping
Black Swamp Prepping
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41 views • December 20, 2020
One of the good channels to subscribe to is BugoutBushido, and recently he made a video about 5.56 stripper clips for your AR platform magazines. I'm a firm believer in them for fast loading of magazines and have a lot of my long term storage ammo on stripper clips ready to load.
However I have an addition to his advice of using stripper clips.

Check out my patreon as well links to my other channels to fight off web censorship.

Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-411567

Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...

The R Syndicate

https://thersyndicate.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy