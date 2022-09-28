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All Of Our Hope Lies With Each One of Us
Dan Radiostyle
Dan Radiostyle
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42 views • September 28, 2022

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <


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A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM


Things are really close to hitting the fan right now. The deep state is preparing for War and the White Hats are preparing for Peace. We all need each one of us to step up to the plate and take a swing. Each one of us needs to own our part of this. The precipice is upon us and it will feel differently for each of us, but we all will need to find a way forward or we lose. Time for change my friends.


Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us


Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe


Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH


Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle

Keywords
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