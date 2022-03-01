OFFICIAL BLACK EYED PANDEMIC BABIES..! VIDEO NEW FOOTAGE AND BABIES YOU PROBABLY HAVEN'T SEEN..!

*This is the ORIGINAL, official Pandemic Baby video !This is an addendum to my previous production "PANDEMIC BABIES" where we DEEP delved into many aspects of this phenomena.This production focuses on the "sub-set" pandemic baby category known as the Black Eyed Children. Not all pandemic babies have black eyes! This seems like it's caused by something in particular that does not visibly impact other pandemic babies. Black fungus maybe like the kind that's ravaging vaccinated people in India?PANDEMIC BABIES, if you don't know, are babies born from parents who were injected with one of the demonic COVID vaccines before conceiving the child. These babies are DIFFERENT in numerous ways! Accelerated development, a love for climbing, lower intelligence (though some have higher intelligence, according to my observations), and ... sometimes, BLACK EYESThe eyes are a window to the soul. So what does this mean?Please check out my video PANDEMIC BABIES for more information. Here's the LINKShared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler