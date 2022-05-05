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PeoplesGalacticFleet_2852
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20 views • May 05, 2022
Raven shows the people of Terra Earth the artistry of the People from the Skies in this video. Taken at sunset May 5, 2022 the sky becomes the backdrop for the display of Sky Ships, the Sun and the surrounding beauty of the Ozland skies. The setting sun is a daily delight to behold from the ground and obviously it's the same from the skies. The People of the Galactic Fleet take special care to place ships & themselves in formations and locations that provide a spectacular viewing experience. Look up into the skies at sunset to watch their artistry unfold in golden rays of light from wherever you are in our world. You won't be disappointed.
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