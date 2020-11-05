What is Your Vision?

Most of the world today is suffering from a lack of vision in life. Many of us don't even have a reason for getting up in the morning, and those who do find that they are left feeling unfulfilled at the end of the day. Surely, there must be meaning and purpose in life which goes beyond the rat race and cheap thrills offered to us by the , n,. What sort of vision can show us the meaning of life, and give us something worth living for? The message in this video will help you to get on the right path, by getting you out of the present, and into eternity.