Kuwait: malfunctioning American Patriot missile fails to intercept the upcoming missiles & instead targets Kuwait - last night's video

From last night: A malfunctioning American Patriot missile fails to intercept the upcoming missiles and instead targets Kuwait.

Cynthia... (could be what hit the airport terminal, as IRGC says happened?)

Adding: ⚡️ — NEW: Iran's IRGC says the extensive damage to Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 was caused by a failed U.S. Patriot interceptor and not by any Iranian weapons.

Adding more from later today:

The IRGC confirms what I had written.



Says destruction at Kuwait Airport T1 terminal was caused by a malfunction of an American Patriot system.



IRGC says they carried out an investigation and that the IRGC did not fire at this target, and the destruction of Kuwait Airport passenger terminal was caused by an American Patriot system malfunction, which, after failing to intercept Iranian missiles, landed on this terminal.



@FotrosResistancee