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Of Lies And Half-Truths - Proverbs 26:23 (NIV)
23 Like a coating of silver dross on earthenware
are fervent lips with an evil heart.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Lying lips reveal an evil heart.
The silver dross is the bait of a half-truth,
which is even more devious and dangerous than a lie.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ysj6ypf9
#coating #silverdross #earthenware #fervent #lips #evil #heart