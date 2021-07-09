© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINATION VIALS: PRINT THE OFFICIAL REPORT AND LEAVE IT IN HEALTH CENTERS !!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • July 09, 2021
One of the many ideas La Quinta Columna has proposed to its followers is to print copies of the official interim report of the analysis of the vaccination vial that they have released two days ago, so they can be left in ambulatory care centers, health centers in general, police stations, municipalities, neighborhood councils, with friends and relatives, etc.
Unofficial translation of the Official Interim Report of the Vaccination vial Analysis
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Unofficial translation of the Official Interim Report of the Vaccination vial Analysis
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.