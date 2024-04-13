Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW LAW Stops Illegal Immigrants from Voting
channel image
You Silenced Me
144 Subscribers
110 views
Published 16 hours ago

Yes, illegal immigrants right now can vote. House speaker Mike Johson wants to pass new legislation into law. However, Joe Biden won't sign it into law. President Trump knows this and demands illegal immigration to stop.

Keywords
trumpimmigrationborder crisisillegal immigrationhouse speakerimmigration lawmike johnsonsave america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket