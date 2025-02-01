Why Love Only Strangers?

Friday Night Live 31 January 2025





In this episode of Friday Night Live, I discuss current events and personal reflections while responding to listener feedback. I announce the remastering of my novel, "The Future," and explore topics such as Candace Owens’ insights on French politics, a tragic plane crash in Philadelphia, and the challenges of meritocracy.





I analyze student loan debt disparities between genders and the impact on family dynamics, while addressing listener inquiries about wealth display and relationships. The conversation shifts to workplace culture and societal trust, particularly in light of COVID-19. I conclude with a call to stand firm in one's beliefs and appreciate our audience's support as we navigate these complex issues together.





