The Problem With Animal Rights & Moral Veganism Or Dietism

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Forget not regenerative agriculture and the many points mentioned in my documentary covering in-depth this subject from many perspectives and with more resources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJJfd-WdG00 In this video, I simply figured to share another perspective. I cut out some blabbering, because I want the original documentary to speak for itself. All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #veganism #moralveganism #morality #vegan #vegetarian #vegetarianism #vegandiet #carnivorediet #ketodiet #keto #carnivore #animalrights #plantbased #naturallaw