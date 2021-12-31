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Brass & Iron: Fight Like Flynn Episode 9
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12 views • December 31, 2021
Welcome to the holiday special. In this video, I show off my new intro, review Spiderman No Way Home, talk about the right way to fight (the Q way), and presented portions of speeches by General Flynn and Wendy Rogers.
You’ll get to know me a little better too. I wanted to try and do something special for all the support on Bitchute and Gabtv. Thank you guys and Merry Christmas.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Blizzard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUFu6WdQ2_w&;t=133s
Sleigh Bells
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOm8m1aue2Y&;t=399s
Q Post
https://qposts.online
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
You’ll get to know me a little better too. I wanted to try and do something special for all the support on Bitchute and Gabtv. Thank you guys and Merry Christmas.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Blizzard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUFu6WdQ2_w&;t=133s
Sleigh Bells
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOm8m1aue2Y&;t=399s
Q Post
https://qposts.online
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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