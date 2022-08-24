Rogan: Biden Won't Run in 2024, ‘He Can't Form Sentences Anymore’

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“… we're only two years in and he's already completely fallen apart where he can't form sentences anymore… a large percentage of the Democrats don't want him to run… no one's excited about Kamala Harris. They got that lady tucked away somewhere.”
Source
https://rumble.com/v1h7lh7-rogan-biden-wont-run-in-2024-he-cant-form-sentences-anymore.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3