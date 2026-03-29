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Peskov: Russia-US relations have reached their lowest point in history
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Peskov: Russia-US relations have reached their lowest point in history

"Our relations, across all areas, have reached their lowest point in history — they have essentially come to a halt."

(FYI... Peskov is Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation)

Adding:  from Russian Foreign Ministry:

"Today, journalists were killed again.

An Israeli Air Force missile strike in the Jezzine area of southern Lebanon claimed the lives of three correspondents from the Al-Mayadeen and Al-Manar TV channels - Fatima Ftouni, Mohammed Ftouni, and Ali Shweib.

They were targeted deliberately. Characteristically, the attack was on a regular civilian vehicle carrying media workers who were on their way to a reporting assignment. Each of them wore clearly visible "press" badges, which nevertheless did not protect them from the high-precision weapon attack. The vehicle was completely burned to the ground, becoming a mass grave for the journalists.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed that among the passengers in the vehicle hit by the missile were terrorists who were allegedly only pretending to be media workers. It's as if this statement absolves them of responsibility for this - according to international humanitarian law - a serious crime. We saw just ten days ago that the Israeli military has no qualms about launching such attacks on civilians, which, according to international legal norms, also include media workers, when an RT television crew almost lost their lives in similar circumstances. 

The issue here is not even about how the relevant international structures will react to such an attack, or whether they will react at all. Their professional blindness has long ceased to surprise anyone. 

❗️ The question is how willing the international community as a whole is to accept such a logic of action: you label a journalist as a terrorist and you get a license to kill. Is that it? We will never agree with this framing of the issue. And, as in the case of all other similar tragedies, we will insist on the need to investigate this murder, hold all those responsible accountable, and put an end to this bloody practice once and for all.

We express our deepest condolences to all the relatives and friends of the deceased correspondents. May they rest in peace.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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