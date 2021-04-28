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"#Q" Is Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] #BibleCode By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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122 views • April 28, 2021
25 Sivan 5780
June 17, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel. This Video is called: "Q" Is Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] and he is working with President Trump aka code name "Messiah King Cyrus II" and JFJ.jr [Alive] and will reveal himself soon.
Elijah ascended to Heaven alive (see Talmud Baba Batra 121b, Mo’ed Katan 26a) (Talmud Brachot 4b, II Kings 2:11) and living on Planet Nibiru in a form of an angel. HaShem and Elijah are now in our Solar System along with Shiloh's Military. Shiloh the Messiah waiting on the earth.
When Elijah "Q" returns in a Merkabah [UFO], he will warn us of the upcoming Armageddon. He will help bring the world to unity and to repent, in order that humanity be spared of the suffering of Gehenna if we don't and encourage us to live to merit the Redemption.
He will assist King Shiloh the Messiah and the Kohen Gadol to establish HaShem's [G-d's] kingdom on the earth. [Daniel 2:44]
World Repent - HaShem [G-d] coming soon to judge this world.
[This video is related to:
1) Sky Event Eliyahu HaNavi "#Q" Returns to Earth - Last Days
2) Trumpet Sounds in The Sky, Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] in a UFO
3) #TRUMP + #JFKjr vs MICHELLE Obama + Bernie Bible Code Video
Enjoy,
#Shilo_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm
Messiah King Cyrus aka President Donald J. Trump
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/23/cyrus-prophecy-evangelical-support-donald-trump
Aliens & Galactic Federation
https://globalnews.ca/news/7508152/aliens-galactic-federation-israel-trump/
JFK.jr
#JFKjr alive [Vincent Fusca] with President Trump
#JFKjr #JFKJRLIVES #JFKisAlive #JFKmarathon #VincentFusca
https://youtu.be/bzI_WOx9btI
Rabbis For Anusim FB
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
PayPal:
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Special Thanks to:
Gina Maria Colvin Hill @GinaMColvinHill
Dan Scavino Jr. @Scavino45
June 17, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel. This Video is called: "Q" Is Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] and he is working with President Trump aka code name "Messiah King Cyrus II" and JFJ.jr [Alive] and will reveal himself soon.
Elijah ascended to Heaven alive (see Talmud Baba Batra 121b, Mo’ed Katan 26a) (Talmud Brachot 4b, II Kings 2:11) and living on Planet Nibiru in a form of an angel. HaShem and Elijah are now in our Solar System along with Shiloh's Military. Shiloh the Messiah waiting on the earth.
When Elijah "Q" returns in a Merkabah [UFO], he will warn us of the upcoming Armageddon. He will help bring the world to unity and to repent, in order that humanity be spared of the suffering of Gehenna if we don't and encourage us to live to merit the Redemption.
He will assist King Shiloh the Messiah and the Kohen Gadol to establish HaShem's [G-d's] kingdom on the earth. [Daniel 2:44]
World Repent - HaShem [G-d] coming soon to judge this world.
[This video is related to:
1) Sky Event Eliyahu HaNavi "#Q" Returns to Earth - Last Days
2) Trumpet Sounds in The Sky, Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] in a UFO
3) #TRUMP + #JFKjr vs MICHELLE Obama + Bernie Bible Code Video
Enjoy,
#Shilo_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm
Messiah King Cyrus aka President Donald J. Trump
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/23/cyrus-prophecy-evangelical-support-donald-trump
Aliens & Galactic Federation
https://globalnews.ca/news/7508152/aliens-galactic-federation-israel-trump/
JFK.jr
#JFKjr alive [Vincent Fusca] with President Trump
#JFKjr #JFKJRLIVES #JFKisAlive #JFKmarathon #VincentFusca
https://youtu.be/bzI_WOx9btI
Rabbis For Anusim FB
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
PayPal:
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Special Thanks to:
Gina Maria Colvin Hill @GinaMColvinHill
Dan Scavino Jr. @Scavino45
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